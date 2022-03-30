Ways to keep your nutrition intact during exam preparation

By Epsita Gunti

Hyderabad: With the announcement of job notifications in several state government sectors, aspirants have been increasingly looking for the right post and are gearing up for the preparations of the same. But in the midst of looking for a suitable post, applying for it and gearing up to appear in the competitive exams, aspirants might overlook their meals on a regular basis – while skipping lunch to finish that one last chapter, eating whenever is possible at odd hours or casually munching on processed foods while flipping pages. Thus, to avoid such situations, Dr Sujatha Stephen, a nutritionist from Yashoda Hospital suggests balancing your food habits for a ‘healthier’ attempt at examinations.

“Exams are a stressful time for everyone. This is also the time one has to be fully healthy to deal with increasing mental pressure. Students who are physically healthy are more likely to be mentally balanced and have good memory power,” shares Dr Sujatha Stephen, adding that the only way one can be fit and healthy is when they have nutritious food.

Below are a few tips from her to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle while crushing it at the exam preparations.

Schedule your meals

Make sure to add food breaks to your timetable and never skip your meals. Fixing a particular time and having meals at the exact same time daily, helps your body fall into a healthy rhythm. Having food at irregular times triggers gastric problems and other health issues.

Always hydrate

Drinking enough water at frequent intervals will keep you hydrated at all times and helps you avoid headaches and migraines. Have at least one glass of water every two hours. One can also replace water with buttermilk and lemon juice as well. The key is to send liquids into your body to keep you hydrated.

Avoid junk food

Tucking away a bag full of chips sounds great to your taste buds. But the exact opposite to your gut. Food that contains high amounts of sugar, salt or oil is not only unhealthy but also tends to make you drowsy. Eat simple homemade food and munch on protein-rich nuts and fruits. Feel free to eat dark chocolate or berries to handle those midnight cravings.

Have early breakfast

It is a must to have your breakfast within the first two hours of your day. Consuming sprouts, one whole boiled egg or anything that is protein-based is great to retain your stamina till lunch. Include more orange and yellow coloured fruits as it helps with better brain function and blood flow.

Smaller portions at frequent intervals

Split your meals wisely. Do not give long gaps between your food breaks. Have small amounts of food to avoid feeling sleepy after a heavy meal. Fill the gaps between full-course meals with healthy snacks like soaked almonds and other nuts.

Say no to caffeine

Coffee and Chai are undoubtedly the best solutions to keep you awake when studying late at night. However, they are also known to precipitate heart palpitations and anxiety. Switch to healthy options like Green Tea or Lemon Tea.

Remember, your best chance at succeeding is by making sure that you give your best shot. And to give your best shot, you need to be in the best of your health.

An ideal meal schedule:

• Have heavy breakfast within two hours of waking up, ideally around 7:30 am

• Eat fruits or sprouts at 11:00 am

• Make sure to have lunch by 1:00 pm

• Have snacks like roasted nuts or berries around 5:00 pm

• Eat dinner no later than 8:30 pm

• Munch on a small piece of dark chocolate or almonds if staying up late

• Consume liquids once every two hours throughout the day

