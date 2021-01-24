We were close to winning three points: Vicuna after draw against FC Goa

Kerala Blasters FC held FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Goals from Jorge Ortiz and Rahul KP ensured that the points were shared.

Goa: After witnessing a draw against FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is satisfied with a point that they earned despite admitting that his side was close to winning three points from the game.

“They played very well in the first half. The strategy was not to defend at the back but they had the ball. They played well and were better while defending and attacking. It i s true that the second half was completely different. We were a better team on the pitch. We had some chances but we missed the final pass,” Vicuna said during the post-match press conference.

“We wanted the three points but if you see the complete match … For me, Goa FC is a fantastic team. They are improving and getting better. We were close to the three points, especially at the end of the match but we have to respect the point because they were better than us in the first half,” he added.

FC Goa were reduced to 10 men after their defender Ivan Gonzalez was sent off in the second half. Vicuna opined that the quality of the players in the Gaurs’ ranks helped them maintain the 1-1 scoreline.

“It was very tricky because they have very good players in Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo and Ortiz. So, we had to control and try to create chances and we did that. We wanted to score a goal but we wanted to defend as well,” he said.