‘We will act sternly against those making provocative statements’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday said the police department would initiate stern action against those who give provocative statements and hurt the sentiments of other religions.

The department has received several complaints at various police stations against BJP MLA T Raja Singh, he said in a statement issued here. The department would take action against him as per law based on the complaints received from people.

No one was above the law, the Minister clarified, adding that the police already arrested Raja Singh for making provocative statements. He said the State government was according top priority for maintaining law and order in Telangana.