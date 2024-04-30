KTR questions Bada Bhai’s inaction on Chota Bhai’s RR tax

In an open letter addressed to Modi, Rama Rao pulls no punches, questioning the government's inaction in the face of alleged irregularities and illegal collections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 10:37 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao penned a scathing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising pertinent questions and expressing grave concerns over the inaction of the Central government against the alleged collection of “RR” tax by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Telangana.

“If ‘Chhota Bhai’ is illegally collecting ‘RR’ tax, what are you being in power at the Centre doing?” he questioned.

He pointed out the misuse of Central investigative agencies by the BJP against its political opponents, while certain individuals are being let off. He questioned Modi’s motives and priorities. “Why is Chhota Bhai’s irregularities are being ignored?” he asked. He wondered if Modi was seeking cooperation of Revanth Reddy for establishing a “double engine” government in Telangana.

Further, the BRS working president stated that both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister appear to be on the same page when it comes to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana.

He said while Revanth Reddy was conspiring to prove the project as unusable, Modi was planning to benefit Tamil Nadu at the cost of Telangana. Expressing disappointment over unfulfilled promises, Rama Rao challenged the BJP government’s slogans of “Acche Din; Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas.”

Referring to promises made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, he questioned the sanctity of electoral promises made in public meetings when the laws enacted in the parliament are not being honoured.

“Explain why even after ten years of BJP rule, there are 80 crore poor people in the country under the free ration scheme,” he questioned, underscoring the disconnect between political rhetoric and ground realities.

He cautioned that the entire country is keenly observing the BJP’s electoral politics including turning BJP into a safe haven for corrupt and criminal politicians, and arrests of political opponents with vendetta under false cases among others.

He affirmed that the BJP will meet the same fate that of the Congress which misused the power to meet its political goals. In a bold assertion of democratic values and constitutional principles, he warned against authoritarian tendencies and called for the protection of constitutional institutions. “During the Congress rule, the country witnessed Emergency.

Today, the nation is experiencing an unauthorised Emergency under the BJP rule,” he declareed, vowing to defend the constitution and uphold the rights of Telangana.