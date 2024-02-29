We will reveal the truth on Kaleshwaram: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Addressing farmers after inaugurating a sunflower purchasing centre at the Agriculture Market in Thoguta on Thursday, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy termed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as the lifeline of North Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 09:04 PM

Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is inaugurating Sunflower purchasing centre at Thoguta in Siddipet district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the BRS would disclose the truth about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to the people of Telangana during the Chalo Medigadda programme.

Addressing farmers after inaugurating a sunflower purchasing centre at the Agriculture Market in Thoguta on Thursday, he termed KLIS as the lifeline of North Telangana, and said it was sad to see the Congress government projecting Kaleshwaram in bad light just for political gains. Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had conceived the idea of KLIS to irrigate fields in North Telangana.

Also Read Congress govt is giving priority to defeated leaders over Opposition MLAs: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

The Congress government should supply irrigation water from KLIS for the benefit of farmers keeping politics aside, he said, also pointing out how the previous BRS government had undertaken desilting of minor irrigation tanks under Mission Kakatiya apart from building several irrigation projects across the State.

Reddy appealed to farmers to sell their sunflower produce at the government procurement centre to get an MSP of Rs.6,760. DCCB Chairman Chitti Devendar Reddy and others were present.