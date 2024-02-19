Congress govt is giving priority to defeated leaders over Opposition MLAs: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said there would not be Mallanna Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar reservoirs without visionary leader like Chandrashekhar Rao.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 19 February 2024, 06:30 PM

Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Siddipet: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has alleged that the Congress government was giving funds to Congress candidates, who lost the assembly elections, instead of giving the responsibilities of carrying out the development works to elected MLAs.

Addressing the gathering after distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 154 beneficiaries in Dubbak town on Monday, the BRS MLA has said that he simply wants to see the issues of the people solved in his Constituency. Stating that he would not make an issue of giving priority to Congress candidates by governments, Reddy has asked the government to complete the leftover canal works.

Also Read Farmers demand release of water into Kudavelly Vagu from Mallanna Sagar

He said that the electricity works came to a standstill in his Constituency after Congress came to power. Recalling that then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao used to order irrigation officials to release Kaleshwaram water after receiving a phone call from them, Reddy has said that they were forced to stage protests for the release of water now. The Dubbak MLA has said that the Congress government is just trying to blame the previous government instead of continuing the good work of the previous government.

He said there would not be Mallanna Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar reservoirs without visionary leader like Chandrashekhar Rao. He has demanded the release of water from the Upparapally-Ramayampet canal of Mallanna Sagar to meet the irrigation needs of farmers in Raipole, Thoguta, Doulthabad, Chegunta, Dubbak and Mirudoddi. Reddy has said that the crops started withering out due to a delay in the release of water.

Battery-operated tri-cycles distributed:

He has later handed over battery-operated tricycles to 20 physically challenged persons in Dubbak on Monday. The MLA has also presented them with helmets. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy has said that the BRS Party had always supported the physically challenged. Apart from announcing the pension from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 when they came to power in 2014, Reddy has said that the BRS government had increased the pension to Rs 4,016 during their rule.