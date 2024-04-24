Opposition must have patience, says Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha

Assuring to implement all the schemes, he said the Congress still had more than four years of its tenure left and would implement all promises under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 06:57 PM

Suresh Shetkar Files Nomination

Sangareddy: Stating that Opposition parties had no patience to see the Congress implement the schemes promised by them, Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha said they should have patience.

Addressing the party cadre in Sangareddy after Congress Party Zaheerabad candidate Suresh Shetkar filed his nomination on Wednesday, Raja Narasimha said the people of Telangana had waited for nine and half years patiently. Assuring to implement all the schemes, he said the Congress still had more than four years of its tenure left and would implement all promises under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Stating that BB Patil, who was elected twice from Zaheerabad on a BRS ticket, had switched loyalties to BJP because he had done nothing in the last ten years, he said the Congress would return to power at the Centre too.