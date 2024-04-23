| Youngster Stabbed To Death By Friends In Sangareddy

Youngster stabbed to death by friends in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 05:43 PM

Sangareddy: A youngster was stabbed to death, allegedly by two of his friends at Kohir in Sangareddy district late on Monday night. The victim was Mohammed Anwar Ali (27), a resident of Jagadigirigutta.

Ali along with Mohammed Kaif, a resident of Rajanelli in Kohir mandal, and Mohammed Mustakeem, a resident of Gurujawada in the same mandal, were allegedly involved in burglaries in the last few months.

The three had a booze party at the Government Junior College grounds on Monday night.

During an argument, Kaif and Mustakeem allegedly stabbed Ali to death. A case has been registered.