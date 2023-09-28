Weekend guide: Check out what’s happening this weekend in Hyderabad

Plan Your Weekend with Music Gatherings and Skill Workshops in the City!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: From soul-soothing music gatherings to skill-enhancing workshops, mark your calendars and make the most of these curated events happening in the city this weekend.

Open Mic:

Join this open mic by Kya Bolte Hyderabad, where there are no barriers around language, gender and age. The stage is open for all forms of performative arts such as singing, comedy, storytelling, and poetry.

When: September 30th, 6.30 pm onwards

Where: Redbrick offices, Salarpura

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Sukoon – Bismil ki Mehfil:

Experience an enchanting evening as you celebrate the timeless beauty of Sufi music and poetry performed by Sufi singer and composer Bismil.

When: September 30th, 7 pm onwards

Where: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Telugu Jaatheeyam – Chandra BOSS

The musical event is all set to celebrate and honour Oscar Award Winner Chandra Bose for his National award-winning lyrics. Renowned vocalists like Geetha Madhuri, Deepu, PVNS Rohit, and Satya Yamini will perform his songs, and the lyricist will be sharing his creative insights behind those iconic compositions.

When: September 30th, 5 pm onwards

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Fleagram:

Spend a fun-filled Sunday with your loved ones and furry friends at this extravaganza of fashion, live music, and lip-smacking food. Indulge in workshops like Pottery, Texture Painting, Digital Caricature, and more. Also, a pet fashion show and a soothing Sundowner are not to be missed!

When: October 1st, 11 am to 11 pm

Where: N Convention, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Pottery Workshop:

Unleash your creativity and enhance mindfulness, patience, and focus as you craft your own ceramics at this workshop. It’s also an opportunity to connect with people in the city who share a similar passion for creative expression.

When: October 1st, 1 pm onwards

Where: F House, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Singalong Sundays:

Dance away your Sunday night with Hyderabad’s renowned DJs spinning familiar and heartwarming tunes. Sing along and let go of all your stress as you relax and enjoy the music.

When: October 1st, 8 pm onwards

Where: Kismet, The Park, Somajiguda

Registrations: Available at Book My Show