Weekend Guide: Mark your calendars for the most happening weekend in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Whether you’re interested in arts, culture, and history or shopping, music and comedy, Hyderabad has everything covered for you this weekend. Brace yourself as you immerse in these exciting activities that suit your tastes and choice:

Art Slam

From workshops, curated art flea, to art talks, art sessions — Art Slam is an artsy-bitsy gala celebration of art at its epitome. For all the details regarding activities and artists/speakers attending, check the official Instagram page of NRB den.

When: June 10 & 11

Where: The NRB Den, Secunderabad

Registrations: Paytm Insider

The Organic Gala

Rediscover joy as you take part in soul-enriching activities, including yoga, meditation, music, dance, planet-friendly shopping, and much more at this annual fundraiser gala.

When: June 11, 8 am to 10.30 pm

Where: N Convention, Madhapur

Registrations: Book My Show

Day at the Museum

Immerse yourself in the captivating history of exceptional art forms at the Salar Jung Museum galleries. The session begins with a lecture about artefacts from the museum, followed by engaging discussions on Dakhni and Urdu Poetry and interactive workshops on profound concept of Sacred Geometry patterns.

When: June 10, 9.30 am to 6 pm

Where: Salar Jung Museum

Registrations: Contact 7702094381 or 6304805157

All Dalit Line-up

As part of a new collective of Dalit comedians called ‘Blue Material’ that performs across the country, three stand-up comics Ankur Tangade, Manaal Patil, and Manjeet Sarkar are all set to perform ‘All Dalit Line-up’ in the city.

When: June 10, 6 pm

Where: Garage Moto café, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show

Kya Bolte Hyderabad

Comedy, poetry, storytelling, singing and more — join Kya Bolte Hyderabad to witness the bustling open mic scene in the city. The platform brings art enthusiasts of the city together and there are no barriers around language, gender and age.

When: June 10, 7 pm

Where: Redbrick, Salarpuria

Registrations: Book My Show

Mangli Live

Sing along with Telugu playback singer Mangli at her live concert ft. singer Indravati Chauhan. The singer is famed for popular mass and folk beats in Telugu cinema.

Sip & Paint

Unwind on your weekend at this fun painting workshop while you sip on your favourite cocktail.

When: June 11, 1 pm

Where: F House, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

String Art Workshop

Indulge in an afternoon of creativity and relaxation as you explore this new craft of string art. The workshop also teaches you the history and basics of string art, using different patterns and filling in with strings.

When: June 11, 10 am

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Film Nagar

Registrations: Paytm Insider