Salar Jung museum taps Google’s pocket gallery

Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad has partnered with Google Arts & Culture to share a new virtual pocket gallery – Modern Masters of Indian Art - from the collections of Museum

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Source: Twitter.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Museum Day, the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad has partnered with Google Arts & Culture to share a new virtual pocket gallery – Modern Masters of Indian Art – from the collections of the Salar Jung Museum.

Users with the internet can have an immersive experience of viewing modern paintings of popular Indian artists in 3D. Users can also take a virtual tour of modern paintings available in the museum by visiting the Google Arts & Culture website or by downloading the app.

When a user clicks on the painting, it gives a clear description of the painting. It also provides an opportunity for the user to closely examine some details of the work by zooming in.

Google’s Pocket Gallery is a digital art service that allows people to see some of the world’s best art in 3D without having to leave home.

Greetings on International Museum Day!

We have partnered with @googlearts to share a new virtual Pocket Gallery, "MODERN MASTERS OF INDIAN ART" featuring Modern Indian Artists from Salar Jung Museum !

#AmritMahotsav #IMD2023 Click on the image! https://t.co/zyWpSsiiQt — Salar Jung Museum (@sjmhyd) May 18, 2023

Check here: https://artsandculture.google.com/pocketgallery/9wVhsRJzz2pHEg

Also Read Telangana Governor opens two renovated galleries at Salar Jung Museum