Western Railway reach summit clash at All India Inter-Club Water Polo Championship

Western Railway entered the summit clash at the 2nd All India Inter-Club Water Polo Sports Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Navy and Calcutta Sports Association players in action.

Hyderabad: Western Railway entered the summit clash at the 2nd All India Inter-Club Water Polo Sports Championship being held at the Gachibowli Swimming pool, on Thursday.

The Railway team defeated Army Red 10-6 in the semifinal. Arjun Kawle was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Meanwhile in another semifinal match, Navy got the better of Calcutta Sports Association 10-6 to set up title clash against Western Railway.

Results: Semifinals: Western Railway bt Army Red 10-6; Navy bt Calcutta Sports Association 10-6.