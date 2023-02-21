Army Red continue winning streak in All India Inter-Club Water Polo Sports Championship

However, hosts Hyderabad suffered twin losses in the day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Players from Bengaluru Club and Hyderabad in action.

Hyderabad: Army Red continued their good run as they defeated YMA Club, Kerala in the 2nd All India Inter-Club Water Polo Sports Championship, being held at the Gachibowli Swimming pool, on Tuesday.

However, hosts Hyderabad suffered twin losses in the day. They first went down to Amaravathi 1-21 before losing to Bengaluru 2-11.

Results: Army Red bt YMA Club Kerala 9–6; Air Force bt Army Green 8–2; Calcutta Sports Association bt Bengaluru 19–1; Navy bt Deccan Gymkhana Maharashtra 12-4; Amravathi bt Hyderabad 21–1; West Railway bt Deccan Gymkhana Maharastra 12–4; YMA Club, Kerala bt Amravathi 5–4; Bengaluru bt Hyderabad 11–2.