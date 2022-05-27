‘What about dog?’ Twitter asks after IAS couple transferred to Ladakh, Arunachal

Published Date - 02:06 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: Following a news report about the IAS couple’s misuse of the Delhi government-run Thyagraj stadium, th Ministry of Home Affairs transferred both officers to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, as ‘punishment’ for their actions.

As the news came out, the social and traditional media space rejoiced at the ‘punishment’ meted out to them. However, several people questioned calling Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh ‘punishment places.’

“How come a transfer to Ladakh and Arunachal is a punishment? Both are among the most beautiful places in India. If at all, the power hungry IAS officer should have been kept in Delhi itself with a transfer to LG office or CM office,” tweeted a user.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra and Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also questioned the same.

Why shame Arunachal by transferring errant Delhi bureaucrat there?

Why pay lip service to North East & then treat area like a dump for your rubbish, MHA?

Please protest @PemaKhanduBJP @KirenRijiju — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 26, 2022

Why are people calling Ladakh a “punishment posting”? For one it’s a beautiful place with very hospitable people & some stunning places to visit and secondly it’s demoralising for the people there to be given the impression that officers only get sent as a punishment. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 26, 2022

Look at what Twitterati has to say about the IAS officers’ transfers:

Mainland Indian media celebrating transfer of two IAS officers to #Arunachal and #Ladakh from Delhi for walking their dog after stadium closing time is what metro media is all about. Furthering the deep prejudice against border states and inability to ask valid questions. — Tongam Rina (@tongamrina) May 26, 2022

Ladakh is the most beautiful place in the world. May we all be “punished” in this fashion. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 27, 2022

Since when did transferring to heavenly places like Ladakh & Arunachal Pradesh become a punishment – Isn’t it more like a mega reward? I would eat my hat to get a transfer to such gorgeous places. 😳 pic.twitter.com/YFOUmCYlrs — Savitri Mumukshu – सावित्री मुमुक्षु (@MumukshuSavitri) May 26, 2022

Meanwhile, few people also made fun out of the incident. With both its owners now posted at opposite ends of the country, the question of where the dog will go is doing round in social media.

Where will the dog go? Ladakh or Arunachal? — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 26, 2022

Both the IAS officer with their kutta in Ladakh & Arunachal Pradesh #IASOfficer pic.twitter.com/4pmFFzBYZi — Ex Bhakt ➐ (@exbhakt_) May 26, 2022

On Thursday, the news of Sanjeev Khirwar walking his dog at the stadium after athletes were forced to finish practise earlier than usual sparked outrage in the country. Soon after the news broke out, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all stadiums run by the state government would stay open till 10:00 pm.