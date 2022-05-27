Friday, May 27, 2022
‘What about dog?’ Twitter asks after IAS couple transferred to Ladakh, Arunachal

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 02:06 PM, Fri - 27 May 22
Photo: Indian Express

Hyderabad: Following a news report about the IAS couple’s misuse of the Delhi government-run Thyagraj stadium, th Ministry of Home Affairs transferred both officers to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, as ‘punishment’ for their actions.

As the news came out, the social and traditional media space rejoiced at the ‘punishment’ meted out to them. However, several people questioned calling Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh ‘punishment places.’

“How come a transfer to Ladakh and Arunachal is a punishment? Both are among the most beautiful places in India. If at all, the power hungry IAS officer should have been kept in Delhi itself with a transfer to LG office or CM office,” tweeted a user.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra and Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also questioned the same.

Look at what Twitterati has to say about the IAS officers’ transfers:

Meanwhile, few people also made fun out of the incident. With both its owners now posted at opposite ends of the country, the question of where the dog will go is doing round in social media.

On Thursday, the news of Sanjeev Khirwar walking his dog at the stadium after athletes were forced to finish practise earlier than usual sparked outrage in the country. Soon after the news broke out, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all stadiums run by the state government would stay open till 10:00 pm.

