What Is ‘Odd-Even Vehicle Scheme’ Implemented By Delhi Government To Control Pollution?

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:56 AM, Thu - 9 November 23

As air pollution in Delhi touched about 18 times the World Health Organization’s limit, the Delhi government initially planned to re-introduce the ‘odd-even vehicle rationing scheme’ in the nation’s capital to mitigate air pollution. In this video, let’s understand what exactly the odd-even scheme is and what the Supreme Court said regarding implementing the scheme.