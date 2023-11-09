What Is ‘Odd-Even Vehicle Scheme’ Implemented By Delhi Government To Control Pollution?

In this video, let’s understand what exactly the odd-even scheme is and what the Supreme Court said regarding implementing the scheme.
As air pollution in Delhi touched about 18 times the World Health Organization’s limit, the Delhi government initially planned to re-introduce the ‘odd-even vehicle rationing scheme’ in the nation’s capital to mitigate air pollution. In this video, let’s understand what exactly the odd-even scheme is and what the Supreme Court said regarding implementing the scheme.