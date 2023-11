Delhi Air Pollution Solution: Odd-Even Scheme Implemented, Schools Closed, Stubble Burning To End

Delhi schools are on break due to pollution and GRAP IV. Gopal Rai leads a meeting for Supreme Court pollution control compliance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Delhi schools are on break due to pollution and GRAP IV. Gopal Rai leads a meeting for Supreme Court pollution control compliance. He urges neighboring states to act on pollution, and the Delhi government shares an odd-even vehicle plan.

Watch: