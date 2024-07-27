What is Rashmika Mandanna’s newfound passion in the last two months?

| What Is Rashmika Mandannas Newfound Passion In The Last Two Months

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared a glimpse of her newfound passion that she has discovered in the past two months, which is reading books.

The diva took to Instagram Stories and shared a snap of some novels.

It is captioned: “These in the last 2 months..I can’t believe it’s taken me almost 28 years to find out how amazing reading feels..yes!! I would read before but it would be so hard to find books to enjoy and complete and then I entered the rom-com world..my god!! I should’ve started sooner.. please suggest some of your favourites.. I want to try reading them too..”

Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’. She has then featured in Kannada films like ‘Anjani Putra’, ‘Chamak’, Telugu movies– ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Devadas’, ‘Dear Comrade’, ‘Bheeshma’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

She has also starred in the Hindi action drama movie ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

Rashmika has also featured alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the action thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

She next has ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ which stars Allu Arjun in the lead. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15.

The 28-year-old actress also has ‘Rainbow’, ‘The Girlfriend’, ‘Chaava’, ‘Sikandar’ and ‘Kubera’ in the pipeline.