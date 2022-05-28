What’s currently happening around you?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:13 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad:

1. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the Rudreswara Temple (Ramappa Temple)?

i. It is India’s 37th UNESCO World Heritage Site

ii. It was constructed during the reign of the Kakatiya Empire

iii. It is located in the state of Karnataka

A. ii only B. i and ii only

C. i and iii only D. i, ii and iii

Ans: A

Explanation: Rudreswara Temple, (also known as the Ramappa Temple) located at Palampet, Mulugu district, near Warangal in Telangana has been inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list. It is India’s 39th UNESCO World Heritage site. The decision was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO. Rudreswara temple was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019.

2. Indian Navy participated in a bilateral Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with which country’s Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG)-21?

A. Singapore B.UK C. France D.US

Ans: B

Explanation: Indian Navy participated in a bilateral Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy in Bay of Bengal from July 21 to 22, 2021. The bilateral maritime exercise was designed to hone the ability of the two navies to operate together in the maritime domain. The maiden exercise between Indian Navy and the Royal Navy’s latest Aircraft Carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth included participation of Carrier Strike Group (CSG)-21 comprising Type 23 Frigates and an Astute-class submarine in addition to the other surface combatants.

3. Consider the following statements regarding the Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation 2021.

i. The survey is conducted by the World Bank

ii. India has achieved a 100% score for the Transparency index

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A. i only B. ii only

C. Both i and ii D. Neither i nor ii

Ans: B

Explanation: The Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation is conducted every two years by UNESCAP. The 2021 Survey includes an assessment of 58 trade facilitation measures covered by the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement.

4. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the Exercise Cutlass Express 2021?

i. The exercise was conducted off the east coast of Africa

ii. The Indian Naval Ship Satyam participated in Exercise

A. i only B. ii only

C. Both i & ii D. Neither i nor ii

Ans:A

Explanation: The Indian Naval Ship Talwar participated in Exercise Cutlass Express from July 26 to August 6, 2021, along the East Coast of Africa. It is an annual maritime exercise conducted to promote maritime security in East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean.

5. In July 2021, the union Cabinet approved the establishment of the first Central University for which union Territory (UT) of India?

A. Chandigarh B. Lakshadweep

C. Ladakh D. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Ans: C

Explanation: The union Cabinet has approved the establishment of the first Central University and the first ‘Integrated Multi-Purpose Infrastructure Development Corporation’ for union Territory (UT) of Ladakh.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

TS BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre.