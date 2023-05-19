What’s new in Apple iOS 16.5

The sports news tab is being added to the Apple news app.

By Mitu David Updated On - 05:20 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Apple has launched iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 for its users. There are no major updates in iOS 16.5 as Apple may launch iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 in a short period. Check out the new features added in iOS 16.5

Sports news tab

The sports news tab is being added to the Apple news app. “Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow,” said Apple. The user can follow their favorite player, sports team, and leagues.

Bug fixes

With iOS 16.5, Apple has fixed the issues that users face in previous updates like Spotlight and Podcast in CarPlay, and Screen Time settings. Apple says that if the device is updated with iOS 16.5, the user will not experience any issues.

It’s interesting to note that a previous beta of iOS 16.5 had a new Siri command for starting and stopping screen recording. Later beta versions of the feature were scrubbed, and iOS 16.5’s official release does not have it.

Pride wallpaper

In honor of the LGBTQ+ people and their culture, Apple has released a new Pride Celebration wallpaper. The new wallpaper has some intriguing animations and can be used on both the lock and home screens.