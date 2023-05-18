BRS only party offering better future for Andhra Pradesh: Thota Chandrasekhar

On Saturday, a large number of leaders and activists from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YCP) joined the BRS in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gaining huge traction in Andhra Pradesh as leaders from other parties are joining its ranks. On Saturday, a large number of leaders and activists from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YCP) joined the BRS in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, BRS Andhra Pradesh President Dr. Thota Chandrasekhar welcomed several leaders into the party, including Venkata Raju Naidu of Tazaga Anakapalli Constituency, Rajasekhar of Kakinada District, Narsingh from Tuni and Gade Rani of Srikakulam District who joined the party at an event in BRS Andhra Pradesh camp office in Hyderabad.

In his address, Chandrasekhar said that the BRS is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and that it will provide a strong alternative to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YCP). He also criticised the YCP government for its alleged misgovernance and corruption.

“The people of Andhra Pradesh are fed up with the YCP government,” Dr. Chandrasekhar said and added that they are looking for a change and the BRS is the only party that can offer them a better future.