Former MP, others from Maharashtra joins BRS

Hyderabad: Prominent leaders from Maharashtra including a former MP joined the BRS in the presence of the Party Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday.
Ananth Rao Goode, former MP from the Amaravati parliamentary constituency was among them.
Suresh Varse, President of Kunbi Sena, Dr. Mridula Patil, a social activist, who contested from Morshi Varud Assembly Constituency, Educationist, Advocate and Senior Journalist Anand Manjar Khede also joined the party.