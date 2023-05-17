| Former Mp Others From Maharashtra Joins Brs

Former MP, others from Maharashtra joins BRS

Prominent leaders from Maharashtra joined the BRS in the presence of the Party Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Prominent leaders from Maharashtra including a former MP joined the BRS in the presence of the Party Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Ananth Rao Goode, former MP from the Amaravati parliamentary constituency was among them.

Suresh Varse, President of Kunbi Sena, Dr. Mridula Patil, a social activist, who contested from Morshi Varud Assembly Constituency, Educationist, Advocate and Senior Journalist Anand Manjar Khede also joined the party.

Also Read Massive mandate awaits BRS, says CM KCR