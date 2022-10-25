WhatsApp outage leads to a meme fest online

Published: Updated On - 02:00 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Meta, is facing issues. Users are unable to receive and send messages.

Both personal chats and group chats have been affected by the outage. According to reports, all major metro cities in the country like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are experiencing the issue.

Additionally, WhatsApp Web, which users use to connect the app and use it on their PCs, is also facing an issue. While some users reported that the QR code is not loading, others say that they see an error message.

Users are also finding it difficult to make a call on the app. However, Meta’s other apps Facebook and Instagram seem to be working fine.

As of now, it looks like the issue is faced by users across the globe. Issuing a statement, Meta’s Company Spokesperson said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

A similar issue occurred in October 2021 where users could not use any features on WhatsApp for around six hours. Instagram and Facebook, also faced issues that were fixed within a day.

Meanwhile, social media users flooded Twitter and other social networking sites with WhatsApp down memes.

