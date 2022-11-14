When a small idea takes shape in the kitchen

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 03:19 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: The misconception that homemakers can’t make money is disproved by Yamini Sushma whose story is quite inspirational. What stemmed from a small idea during a conversation with a friend took the shape of a business opportunity for Yamini. She turned her idea into work that can help her make money and became a ‘professional organiser’ of spaces, especially kitchen, since she considers housework to be a blessing, and realised that most people don’t have time to set up their kitchens.

Most working women put in long hours at work, get home late at night, and repeat! Their only free time is on the weekends, which is usually spent on shopping and having fun. Setting up the house in an orderly manner, therefore, is a difficult task for them, and most people struggle to organise their kitchens, which causes them to get confused when looking for ingredients.

This became a business idea for Yamini, who turned ‘organising kitchen’ into a profession. Do you have a hectic schedule and struggle to properly set up your kitchen? Or, do you live outside of your home town and lack the knowledge to do so? Then, look no further as Yamini Sushma, or her concept company Ammu’s Creations, can do a great job of organising the kitchen in a jiffy with creativity.

Four years ago, she began organising her friends’ kitchens using word-of-mouth publicity. “I have always made sure to arrange things in an organised way, which used to impress all my friends and family members. Sometimes, they used to take suggestions from me,” she said. “Later, one of my friends asked me to convert this concept of organising the kitchen as a profession. And I started getting orders a few days after launching the concept, which gave me more confidence,” added Yamini.

Before placing the order, Yamini visits the location and talks with the customer about the concept they are aiming for. She also offers advice based on the customer’s kitchen process.

“Most of the time, we try to replace the kitchen with glass jars, which is good and also visible; if they wanted to stick to old tradition and continue using steel or brass jars, we try to mention the ingredients name on the jars so that they would not be confused while picking up the ingredients during cooking,” says Yamini, who is 42-year-old.

“My goal is to provide work for stay-at-home moms who are unquestionably pros at organising spaces. For the time-being, I bring one helper with me wherever I go to assist me with the work, but I hope to expand this idea so that homemakers can also work whenever they have the opportunity and gain financial independence,” concludes Yamini.