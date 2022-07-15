When law keepers turn lawbreakers

By C. Romeo Published: Published Date - 12:16 AM, Fri - 15 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: There is a black sheep in every flock, they say. But of late, the number of black sheep in the police force appears to be quite high, with incidents of suspensions and dismissal of police personnel for breaking the law and being involved in immoral, unethical or moral turpitude incidents being reported quite often.

While on one side the non-tolerant policy of the police force against illegal activities of its own personnel is being appreciated, on the other, the number of errant cops is surprising.

Sample this. In the last one year, over 45 police personnel, right from the ranks of Assistant Commissioners of Police to constables, were either placed under suspension or dismissed from service across the three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

Punitive measures were also initiated against the errant officials, mostly those involved in civil disputes, dereliction of duties, custodial deaths, irresponsible behaviour towards citizens, corruption, cheating and so on. The latest cases were of Marredpally Station House Officer K Nageshwar Rao and Malkajgiri CCS Sub-inspector Vijay Dharavath.

Unlike earlier when allegations were made mostly against constables, it is not anymore just lower rung personnel who are turning rogue now. However, with swift action being taken against errant officials, senior officials are aiming at two fruits with one stone – to act tough on tainted cops and to boost the morale of those working sincerely in the department.

There have been allegations of errant officials from some police stations being deliberately let off due to various reasons. It is learned that Nageshwar Rao, who was posted as SHO of Banjara Hills police station after the high-profile drug racket busted at a pub in a star hotel a few months ago, had allegations including corruption, civil issues and threatening too levelled against him earlier. However, considering his expertise in handling criminal cases and usage of technology, he was reportedly warned and let off.

With incidents of police officials being arrested, suspended or dismissed from service becoming almost normal, there is a call from various quarters to take punitive action even stricter. Many from the force itself point out that suspension is usually revoked after a while and the tainted officer joins back duty.

Departmental misconduct is often looked into through an internal inquiry but the official joins the force even before the case is closed. Disciplinary proceedings and punishment such as suspension, removal or deduction of salary are provided under respective State enactments, most of which are based on the Police Act of 1861, Victorianera legislation under which disciplining the police was not such a priority.