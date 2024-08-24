When Mukesh Khanna got labelled as ‘flop’ actor

Mumbai: An old video of actor Mukesh Khanna has resurfaced on the Internet which shows him talking about how despite witnessing an initial boost in his career, he was labelled a “flop” actor.

The video shows a relatively young Mukesh Khanna saying how he witnessed a lull in the period from 1984 to 1986. He said, “I had 15 releases from 1984 to 1986. Three-four of these films got a release, and became flops. Then there were other films which couldn’t be made or couldn’t be released”.

He further mentioned, “Initially, when my four-five films turned out to be flops, I was labelled a flop actor. People said, ‘It’s because of you that the films flop’. The producers who came to me, wanted … to cash in on me with the help of market forces. I was appreciated for my first film and was signed as a lead in 10-15 films. But the industry and the market dictate the life of an artist.”

“If your work is not good but the film turns out to be a hit, you still manage to get the next few projects. But, when your work is good and the film becomes a flop, you lose your value in the market,” he added.

Mukesh Khanna is known for his portrayal of ‘Shaktimaan’, the superhero character in the self-created television series ‘Shaktimaan’ and Bhishma in B.R. Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’.

He was also the Chairman of the Children’s Film Society India, from which he resigned in February 2018.