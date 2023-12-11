| Who Are Most Searched People On Google In India For 2023

11 December 23

Hyderabad: Searching for information, news or gossip on celebrities on search engine Google is a common practice across the world. The tech giant, like in the past few years, has again released its annual list of “most Googled people” for the year 2023.

Kiara Advani: Topping the list is Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who has emerged as the most Googled person in India in 2023, with searches peaking in February when she married actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Shubman Gill: Following the actor was India’s latest batting sensation, Shubman Gill who impressed fans with his batting while playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL and the Indian Cricket.

Rachin Ravindra: Indian-origin New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra stood third on the list after there were rumours of his name being inspired by the names of legendary Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. The cricketer’s father, however, confirmed later that the rumours were not true.

Mohammed Shami: Star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was exceptional throughout the World Cup 2023, was the fourth most Googled person. He was also the second most searched Indian on the list.

Elvish Yadav: Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who won the second season of Big Boss OTT emerged as the fifth most Google person in India in 2023.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, retired English football star David Beckham, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and Australian cricketer Travis Head followed the Top 5, in that order.