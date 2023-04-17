| Who Do You Think Holds Record For Hitting The Longest Six In Ipl

Who do you think holds record for hitting the longest six in IPL?

South African all-rounder Albie Morkel holds the record for hitting the longest six in the history of IPL, i.e., 125 meters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all about sixes as fans come to the stadiums to watch batsmen hitting those huge sixes. With batsmen using heavier bats and power play restrictions, the IPL has become more of a batsman’s game. It is a treat for cricket fans to watch batsman dancing down the pitch and hitting the ball into the stands. While the first edition of the IPL witnessed 622 sixes, a total of 1062 sixes were registered in the 2022 edition.

South African all-rounder Albie Morkel holds the record for hitting the longest six in the history of IPL, i.e., 125 meters. Representing CSK, he achieved the feat against Deccan Charges in the 2008 edition of the IPL.

The second-longest six was struck by Praveen Kumar when he was playing with Kings XI Punjab. It is quite surprising to see a bowler registering the second-longest six, and interestingly, it came off in the bowling of Lasith Malinga.

The third on the list is Adam Gilchrist, who hit a 122-meter six in 2011. The Aussie cricketer had smashed a 122-meter six when he captained Kings XI Punjab in 2011.

Robin Uthappa, during his stint with Royal Challenger Bangalore, hammered a 120-meter six against the Mumbai Indians team in 2010 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Both Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle share the record for hitting the fifth-longest six in the IPL, i.e., 119-meter six. While Yuvraj achieved the feat against CSK, Gayle’s six came against Pune Warriors.

Ross Taylor etched his name in the record books by hitting a 119 meters six in the bowling of CSK’s bowler Jacob Oram in 2008 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Australian batsman Ben Cutting smashed a 117-meter six over the roof of the stadium. Ben Cutting hit three fours and four sixes in the innings to give SRH team a memorable win against RCB.

Representing KKR in the 2013 IPL, Gautam Gambhir hit Sreesanth for a 117-meter six. He danced down the pitch and smashed the ball over mid-wicket for a six.

In 2022, playing for Punjab Kings, Livingstone clobbered Shami for a 117-meter six in the 2022 IPL. With the six, he overtook MS Dhoni to claim the 10th spot in the rankings.