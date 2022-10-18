Who inspires Regina Cassandra’s fashion choices?

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 03:33 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Regina Cassandra is no doubt one of the most stylish female stars in the Telugu film industry. Being one of the only few actors to experiment with her sartorial choices, the ‘Saakini Daakini’ star reveals that it is her mother who inspires her when it comes to fashion.

“When I was a kid, my mom would love dressing me up – she would match all my dresses with my socks and ribbons. She would literally dress me up like a doll every day, and that sort of stayed with me even when I entered the film industry,” shared Regina.

Although Regina is styled by celebrity stylists Navya and Divya Niranjan, on a casual day she picks her outfits herself. “As a regular person, I love to wear comfortable clothes. But when I’m stepping out for work-related events, even if my shoes are pinching my toes, I’ll wear them. Dressing well is not a privilege or something to do with richness as most people think. It’s all about how you carry yourself in whatever you wear. Honestly, even some celebrities do not wear the best of things,” shared Regina, adding that she loves working with the same stylists and designers for a long period.

On the professional front, Regina has a bunch of films in Tamil and Telugu in various stages of production, including ‘Soorpanagai’, ‘Karungaapiyam’, and ‘Borrder’. Regina also has ‘Mareechika’ with Anupama Parameswaran. The ‘Evaru’ actor also keeps herself occupied with different sports, including surfing and cycling.