Anupama Parameswaran wears ‘Atluntadi Manathoni’ t-shirt, DJ Tillu impressed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Actor Anupama Parameswaran is known for her chic and comfortable fashion sense. So when the ‘Karthikeya 2’ actor was spotted wearing a ‘DJ Tillu’ inspired t-shirt, lead actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda was impressed. “Nice t shirt anu @anupamaparameswaran96 (sic),” he wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing her photograph. Anupama is seen rocking a slogan t-shirt with the famous catchphrase ‘Atluntadi Manathoni’ from the hit film. Filmmaker Mallik Ram commented on the pic, “New gang member.”

The film ‘DJ Tillu’ became a cult classic, and the dialogues and songs from the film are still remembered by fans. Songs like ‘Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe’ and ‘Pataas Pilla’ have been the biggest blockbusters of 2022. ‘DJ Tillu’ T-shirts and other merchandise have become popular among youngsters.

In February 2022 before the film’s release, Siddhu stated that they were planning a sequel for the film. “There are no limits to Tillu’s character and I think, this can be explored and stretched to any length,” he added. DJ Tillu’s sequel was officially announced in June 2022 by producer Naga Vamsi. Mallik Ram, of ‘Naruda Donoruda’ and ‘Adbhutham’ fame, has been announced as the director, replacing Vimal Krishna. Principal photography of the sequel was scheduled to begin in August 2022.