Is mismatched footwear the new fashion trend?

Hyderabad: How can we forget Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Poo wearing mismatched shoes in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and calling it ‘fashion’? Looks like that memorable fashion faux is now an actual trend.

Many celebrities were seen flaunting their love for the mismatched shoe trend, and now Rashmika Mandanna decided to bring back the style. The ‘Pushpa’ actor was seen attending the Meta Creator Day event wearing mismatched heels on Saturday.

She is seen wearing an eye-catching outfit in a multi-coloured jacket, which she pairs with distressed denim and a white spaghetti crop top. She capped her look with loose hair in soft curls, minimal makeup, and neutral lip colour. However, what grabbed the most attention was her mismatched heels — one in pink and the other in blue.

Clearly, the actor loves experimenting. One of the main reasons why her attire grabbed attention was because she carefully curated the rest of her ensemble with basics and just one statement piece by going all out and mix-matching the heels.

Meanwhile, she is not the only one who likes to experiment in fashion, Deepika Padukone wore a top and sweatpants with pink swirls and paired them with one red and one pink high heels.

Pooja Hegde is another actor who posted a set of pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen posing with swag in a fun fair. Sporting a white crop top with shorts matched with a light pink shirt and mismatched sneakers, the actor looked absolutely gorgeous with a giant Ferris Wheel in the background.

The ‘Dus’ actor Shilpa Shetty turned many heads with her airport look. In paparazzi photos, the actor paired a white tee and black leggings with a leather jacket. Her mismatched footwear, though, made a bold statement.

Mismatched shoes are seen to be making a comeback and becoming a true style statement!