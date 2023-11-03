| Who Is Elvish Yadav And What Is The Snake Venom Controversy Surrounding Him

Who is Elvish Yadav and what is the ‘snake venom’ controversy surrounding him?

Elvish Yadav is a popular 26-year-old YouTuber and a social media influencer from Gurugram who rose to fame after entering 'Bigg Boss OTT2' as one of the wild card entries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Elvish Yadav

Five persons were arrested by Noida police on November 2 in connection with a rave party, which was allegedly organised by Elvish Yadav. The police arrested these five persons and booked Elvish for the usage of snake venom, a prohibited substance. Nine snakes including 5 cobras, 1 python and 1 two-headed snake were recovered during the raids in the Noida banquet hall where the party was being held.

Elvish’s name came up when the 5 suspects were being interrogated after their arrest. In their statements they allegedly brought up the Evish’s name saying that they used to supply these snakes to him for their venom.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is a popular 26-year-old YouTuber and a social media influencer from Gurugram who rose to fame after entering ‘Bigg Boss OTT2’ as one of the wild card entries.

His YouTube journey started in 2016 and he now has a following of 13.2 million subscribers on the video sharing platform. His YouTube channel was initially named ‘The Social Factory’ and he now renamed it to ‘Elvish Yadav’, to make conceptual short films.

The Bigg Boss OTT2 winner finds himself in the middle of a brewing controversy as he was earlier seen in a video holding a snake and playing with it. He has now been named in the case filed by the Noida cops after the raid on a rave party on Thursday night.

What is a rave party?

Electronic music played at extremely high volumes on big sound systems and with visual effects including laser shows and glow-in-the dark props and fog machines going on throughout the nights are some of the typical features one can witness in a rave party.

Such parties, held in private spaces and places that are not earmarked for huge gatherings are more often than not safe havens for illegal activities. Though not all rave parties are not essentially illegal, there are often a lot of drugs and illegal substances involved in these parties.

What is snake venom and how is it intoxicating?

Venom extracted from some reptiles, mostly snakes, is sometimes illegally used for recreational purposes as a substitute for other drugs. Usage of snake venom to get a high is an extremely dangerous practice which can lead to poisoning or toxication and to fatalities at instances.

Elvish claims charges false

Denying the charges against him, Elvish claimed that all they were all fake and said that he was ready to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Posting a video on his Instagram account, the 26-year-old said that he was shocked to learn the reports of his arrest. “I saw reports of my arrest and that I was caught with intoxicating substances. All the reports and charges against me are fake. There is not even 1 % truth to them” he said in the video and added that he was ready to cooperate with the UP police.

Also Read Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav arrested for using snake venom at rave parties