Why a proper schedule is important

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

A well chalked out and planned preparation is what helps job aspirants successfully see through the competitive exam schedule.

Preparations that are taken up and continued without a clear strategy often end up in confusion, dilemma, waste of time and energy, and failing to deliver the expected results. Right from subjects to be prepared to hours and days to be spent poring through them and also enjoying the much-needed personal time, one needs to have a clear planning.

A not-so-well scheduled preparation has the risk of running into overlapping of studies, hours that go in vain in absence of a clearly worked out outcome and at the end of the day, it leaves a candidate in a state of confusion. In the run-up to the examinations, every hour, every day and every ounce of energy and every bit of mind space is crucial for working out towards success.

That’s where scheduling one’s preparations and a clearly laid out strategy comes to one’s aid. Drawing up a timetable with hours earmarked for specific purposes and subjects, ultimately helps in a disciplined approach for the moment when you actually are in the examination centre and attempting the questions.

In our formative years at the school, all of us were exposed to the idea of timetable. Follow the same pattern. Draw boxes with elements of days, hours, subjects and activities. Early waking up, preparation, breakfast, preparation, lunch, some cooling off period with television, back to preparation and then a break in the evening for a leisurely walk. Dinner followed with some time spent catching up with day’s developments.

And the list goes on. Do remember that there can’t be one fixed timetable or schedule that goes for all. Every individual has his or her approach. The priorities differ and the needs of day-to-day life are also to be accommodated. So sit back, list out your typical preparation chart, split in the preparation hours and intersperse them with other activities right from sleep hours to some leisure time.