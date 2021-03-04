Why Alice Evans is ‘scared’ after Loan Gruffud’s decision to divorce her

Loan had filed for divorce two days ago without her knowledge, and she only got to know about it in the newspapers.

Los Angeles: Actress Alice Evans, took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her shock and sadness over actor Loan Gruffudd, filing for divorce from her.

Alice posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote: “I can’t sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring. Oh don’t worry, I’m fully aware of how pathetic that sounds. I’ll make it worse. Do you what I’m mostly scared of? It’s who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter?”

The couple has been married for 13 years and has two daughters. Alice expressed her concerns over the impact this would have on them.

“I’m scared that my little girls will be disappointed by their Dads behavior and model that in their future relations with the opposite sex. (I did not find out my father was a s**t until I was about 32 years and I’m convinced that that made me the woman I am today. After a certain age, they can’t take it away from you! I’m also scared of my ex-husband’s response to the fact that I had commented on his sudden decision to serve me. I know he’ll be angry (he is always angry — he was born angry),” she wrote.