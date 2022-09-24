Why does Team India shun this famous hotel in Begumpet?

Hyderabad: The India and Australia cricket teams arrived in Hyderabad for the third T20 match, scheduled to be held in the city on Sunday. While the Indian team is camped at Park Hyatt, the visiting Australians are in the Taj Krishna hotel.

But what was Team India’s favoured hotel in the past? It was a famous hotel in Begumpet which used to house the Team India in the past regularly. Ever wondered what is the reason that forced the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) or the Indian team decided to shun hotel?

It was over the Hyderabad biryani. It dates back to 2014 during the Champions League T20 tournament. When the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were stationed at that particular hotel, Dhoni’s then teammate Ambati Rayudu sent a homemade biryani for the team. However, the hotel management didn’t allow the outside food into their hotel premises that angered the former Indian captain.

Dhoni then stormed out of the hotel, taking his team along with him. The then BCCI president N Srinivasan too cancelled his booking at the hotel with that incident. Since then, the cricket team that visited Hyderabad chose to stay away from the hotel.