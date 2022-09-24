Hyderabad: No major rainfall predicted ahead of India-Australia match on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ahead of the India-Australia final match on Sunday, no major rainfall has been predicted in the city. The ongoing three-match T20I series between India and Australia is level at 1-1, and the series decider game is all set to take place in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

According to the press release issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, very light rain is expected at the venue. The weather throughout the day would be cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 31 and 22 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains have been predicted at isolated parts in the State over the next three days.

Weather enthusiast, T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman on Twitter said that there is a low chance of rain in the State capital on the match day. He also added that the rains would be reduced in the State from Sunday.

“Rains to reduce from tomorrow in Telangana. Temperatures will gradually increase from tomorrow and just some isolated rains. Less rain chances in #Hyderabad on #INDvsAUS match day. So nothing much to worry about regarding rain interruptions,” he wrote.

