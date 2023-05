Why Elon Musk Chose Linda Yaccarino? Twitter’s New CEO

Welcome to Telangana Today and we are here to tell you all about the New CEO of this social network company.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Elon Musk announced the new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, marking a significant shift in the company’s leadership.

Linda Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBC Universal, will be taking over as Twitter CEO.

Welcome to Telangana Today and we are here to tell you all about the New CEO of this social network company.