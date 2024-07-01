Do you know why insects are attracted to artificial lights?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 07:29 PM

Moth Flying In The Fire the Neon Light In Night Time, It's Raining Time.

Hyderabad: Have you ever been annoyed by a buzzing insect while you are scrolling your phone in the darkness? or a massive flock of these insects flying in an erratic path around street lights?

Many insects use natural light sources, such as the moon and stars, to navigate. Artificial lights can disrupt their natural navigation mechanisms, causing them to become disoriented and confused. This phenomenon is known as phototaxis, where insects are attracted to sources of light as they attempt to navigate.

Insects may mistake artificial lights for natural light sources. For example, some insects that use the moon as a reference point for navigation might perceive a nearby artificial light as a brighter, closer light source and fly towards it. Certain insects are attracted to light because they associate it with sources of food. For example, nocturnal insects that are predators or scavengers might be drawn to artificial lights where prey insects are also attracted.

Artificial lights often emit heat, which can attract insects seeking warmth. Additionally, lights that emit ultraviolet (UV) wavelengths can attract insects that are sensitive to UV light. Insects may perceive artificial lights as potential escape routes from predators or unfavourable conditions in their environment.

The specific reasons can vary depending on the species of insect and their ecological adaptations. The attraction of insects to artificial lights can have ecological implications, such as affecting predator-prey relationships, disrupting pollination dynamics, and altering insect migration patterns.