BRS calls out Congress’ false claims on Kaleshwaram Project

Party planning to approach people at ground level to expose fake narrative

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 11:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is upping the ante against the Congress government over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Amid reports that the interim works recommended by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the project were completed, paving the way for the partial release of water, the BRS is learnt to be planning to expose the false propaganda by the Congress during the elections.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and a few other senior leaders are already attacking the Congress, which had termed the Kaleshwaram project a waste expenditure. Besides mainstream media and social media, the party leaders are learnt to be planning to approach people at the ground level to expose the false claims of the Congress over the sinking of three piers of the Medigadda barrage as a threat to the entire project.

“BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, along with senior leaders KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and several others, have been asserting that the minor damages at Medigadda can be repaired and that it would not have much impact on the project. However, the Congress leaked information stating that the government might have to reconstruct the entire barrage or even several parts of it, which proved to be wrong,” a senior BRS leader told Telangana Today.

Sources said the BRS had already launched a social media campaign emphasising the importance of the Kaleshwaram project for Telangana. Rama Rao on Tuesday termed the project as the ultimate solution for Telangana’s water woes, stating that the minor damages to the barrage were natural and could be rectified.

The party leaders plan to hold press conferences and organise visits to Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, as well as various reservoirs and local water bodies, whenever water is released from the Kaleshwaram project.

The move is aimed at explaining to the people how the Congress spreads false information to mislead them and divert their attention from real issues, like they did during the elections.