Why it is important to have a timetable in your life

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Sticking to a timetable may seem tedious, but in the long run, a timetable can be a saviour for people who find it difficult to manage their time. TSPSC aspirants who are working and applying for posts in the State government can also benefit from a timetable, as it will tell them when they need to study in their busy schedule.

Smooth work

With a timetable, every hour of the day is regimented. There is no scope for negligence. With social media and mobiles to distract us from our work, having a timetable makes one accountable when it comes to preparation.

Equal allocation of time

Since the entire day is divided into different things one needs to get through the day, there is no way to spend more time on one activity than what you have allotted right at the time of planning the timetable. There is no fear of spending too much on one subject or activity. This is especially helpful for aspirants who are working jobs and preparing for the exams.

Discipline

People who are working or finding it tough to stick to a routine will be beneficial as it lets them follow the study plan in a methodical manner. When one follows a timetable, it also gives one a sense of satisfaction at the end of the day.

Manage content

Studying all day means you are going to get tired and bored slogging all day. Study topics which are most interesting to you or which you already excel at. A timetable gives you an idea what subject you are going to be studying at which time. So, your brain will also look forward to studying your favourite subject.

Positive impact

Impossible will become possible. When you feel, you won’t be able to do a particular task or won’t be able to meet the deadline, a timetable helps to achieve it. It lets you achieve a balance between your personal and work life and studies. It will prepare you for the next phase of your life and career. A timetable makes a student more competitive as they need to finish a task under a specific time period.

Keep time for fun

Stick to a timetable, but also include time for hobbies and relaxation in there. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy goes the saying. So, leave some time to catch up with friends who share similar aspirations and will understand your concerns or do light exercise to re-energise yourself.