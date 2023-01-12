Wife kills alcoholic husband in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Representational Image

Peddapalli: A 38-year-old person, Guguloth Teja Naik, was killed, allegedly by his wife in Lambadi thanda of Odela Mandal on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, Teja Naik, who was addicted to liquor, used to quarrel with his wife Kavitha frequently. On Thursday too, he picked up an argument with her, reportedly in an inebriated condition. Unable to tolerate his harassment, Kavitha allegedly attacked Teja Naik with a crowbar, killing him on the spot.

Odela police have registered a case and have shifted the body to the Peddapalli hospital for autopsy.