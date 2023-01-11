Watch: Major fire breaks out in cracker unit in Peddapalli

Though the exact reason for the fire accident was yet to be known, a short circuit was suspected to be the reason for the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:49 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Peddapalli: A major fire broke out in the SRR crackers manufacturing unit near the Rajiv Rahadari on the outskirts of Appannapet of Peddapalli mandal on Wednesday night.

Local people and passersby panicked as the flames spread like wildfire in the surrounding areas. As the intensity of the fire was severe, fire officials deployed fire tenders from Peddapalli, Ramagundam and Manthani and were trying to douse the fire when reports last came in.

Peddapalli ACP Sarangapani, CI Pradeep, Sis Rajesh (Peddapalli) and Srinivas (Basanthnagar) rushed to the spot and are monitoring the situation.

Owner of SRR crackers unit, Ellandula Krishnamuthy and his family members broke down as crackers worth about Rs 1 crore, kept for sale ahead of Sankranti, were reduced to ashes.

