Woman along with children make suicide bid in Peddapalli

A woman along with her two children attempted suicide by jumping into Godavari River

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Peddapalli: A woman along with her two children attempted suicide by jumping into Godavari River in the outskirts of Godavarikhani town on Monday. While the police are yet to ascertain the exact reason, the family disputes are learnt to have led to the incident.

A native of Naspur of Mancherial district, Mondi Padma (35) along with her daughter Siri (4) and son Tillu (11 months) jumped into the river from the top of the road-over bridge.

Passersby, who found the woman and her children jumping into the water, alerted river police, who rescued the trio by reaching the spot in a boat. Later, the trio were shifted to Godavarikhani area hospital in 108 service ambulance.