Monday, Jan 9, 2023
Home | Telangana | Peddapalli Tsrtc Bus Hits Tree 15 Passengers Injured In Manthani

Peddapalli: TSRTC bus hits tree, 15 passengers injured in Manthani

As many as 15 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus hit a tree near Somanapalli of Manthani mandal

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 9 January 23
Peddapalli: TSRTC bus hits tree, 15 passengers injured in Manthani
Representational Image

Peddapalli: As many as 15 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus hit a tree near Somanapalli of Manthani mandal on Monday evening.

Manthani depot bus which was moving to Thadicherla, had hit a roadside tree after the driver lost control over steering. About 15 passengers traveling in the bus sustained injuries.

Learning about the incident, local MLA D Sridhar Babu visited the spot and enquired about the incident.

Related News

Latest News