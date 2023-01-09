Peddapalli: TSRTC bus hits tree, 15 passengers injured in Manthani

As many as 15 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus hit a tree near Somanapalli of Manthani mandal
Peddapalli: As many as 15 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus hit a tree near Somanapalli of Manthani mandal on Monday evening.
Manthani depot bus which was moving to Thadicherla, had hit a roadside tree after the driver lost control over steering. About 15 passengers traveling in the bus sustained injuries.
Learning about the incident, local MLA D Sridhar Babu visited the spot and enquired about the incident.