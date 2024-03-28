Wife kills husband in Karimnagar

The couple, who used to frequently quarrel with each other, had an argument on Wednesday night. As the argument turned serious, Rohini allegedly attacked Hemanth with a stone on his head.

Karimnagar: A man was killed, allegedly by his wife with the help of two others in Subashnagar of Karimnagar town on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Thota Rohini killed her husband Hemanth (35) with the help of two others. The couple, who used to frequently quarrel with each other, had an argument on Wednesday night. As the argument turned serious, Rohini allegedly attacked Hemanth with a stone on his head.

When he tried to escape from the spot, she with the help of two others – Mulla Naveen and Kummam Saikumar – tied Hemanth to a bed and threw hot water and chilli powder on him and attacked him, police said, adding that Rohini locked Hemanth’s mother Vimala in another room. Later, they took the severely injured Hemanth to the district headquarters hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Police, who registered a case and are investigating, said the couple had three children. Rohini was working as a patient attendant in district headquarters hospital on a contract basis. Hemanth was reportedly addicted to liquor. Naveen and Sai Kumar were working with Rohini in the hospital. Both Naveen and Sai Kumar are reportedly in police custody.