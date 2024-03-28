Mystery over headless body of diploma student found in Karimnagar

The highly decomposed body without a head was found 26 days after Abhilash went missing on March 1.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 March 2024, 11:32 AM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Mystery shrouds the death of a diploma student Ganti Abhilash (20), whose headless body was found in an agricultural well on the outskirts of Thimmapur on Wednesday evening.

The highly decomposed body without a head was found 26 days after Abhilash went missing on March 1.

According to police, a native of Damerakunta, Kataram mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, Abhilash was studying diploma first year in a private engineering college and staying in the hostel in Thimmapur on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

College management informed the matter to family members as Abhilash went missing on March 1. After enquiring with relatives and well-wishers, parents lodged a complaint with LMD police on March 3.

On Wednesday evening, a woman from Alugunur dialed 100 and said she was going to die by suicide by jumping in an agricultural well near Thimmapur. LMD police alerted the family members of the woman besides launching a search for her.

While searching for the woman, relatives found another body in an agricultural well and alerted the police.

Police retrieved the highly decomposed body from the well. Based on the mobile phone and dress, parents of Abhilash confirmed that the body was his.

Police on Thursday launched a search for the missing head by pumping out water from the well.