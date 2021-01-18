Wife, paramour held for killing man in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were Khushbu Devi, the victim’s wife and Lal Babu Rao, both residents of Khairatabad

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: The suspicious death case of Laxman Jha in Punjagutta last week has turned out to be a murder, with the police arresting his wife and her paramour here on Monday.

The arrested persons were Khushbu Devi, Jha’s wife and Lal Babu Rao, both residents of Khairatabad.

According to the police, Babu Rao, a worker at Jha’s fruit juice centre in Khairatabad often visited their home for work purpose. He thus became close with Khushbu Devi and both were having an extramarital affair.

They decided to eliminate Jha and in the early hours on Friday, they strangulated Jha with a dupatta when he was asleep in the house. After confirming the death, Rao fled the spot and Devi made a concocted story to her relatives and police that Jha died in his sleep.

However, his family raised suspicion over ligature marks on his neck and the Punjagutta police detained the duo and they confessed to the killing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .