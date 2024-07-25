Wild elephant tramples 63-year-old woman to death Tamil Nadu

25 July 2024

Erode: A 63-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the district, forest officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place when Maniammal, a widow of Punjaithuraiampalyam in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), along with some women of the area ventured into the Karikkalmedu Madaiyan Koil forest area to collect firewood on Wednesday.

As the victim did not return home till 7 pm, a group of people went in search of her and found the body of the sexagenarian with injuries. The villagers immediately informed the police and forest officials, who reached the spot.

After examining the body, the officials declared that she was trampled to death by an Elephant. A case has been registered, police said.