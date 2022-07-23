Wild piglet spotted on Yadadri hill shrine

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:04 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

A wild piglet was came onto mada veedulu on Yadadri hill shrine on Saturday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Devotees visiting the mada veedhi of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy hill shrine were surprised to find a wild piglet moving on Saturday evening. The wild piglet entered the mada veedhi from the area of queue line and started roaming freely. Noticing it, the temple staff tried to chase it away, but they succeeded only after an hour of chasing.

The wild piglet ran onto top floor of queue complex and jumped down from there when the temple staff tried to catch it with a hook. It died after falling from the building. The temple staff cleaned the area in which the wild piglet moved on the hill shrine with water. The temple priests also performed laghu punyavacahanam at the temple as per the tradition.