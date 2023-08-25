Will order inquiry on sand scam immediately after returning to power: Chandrababu Naidu

25 August 23

Mangalagiri: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vowed that on returning to power in the state, he would order an inquiry into the alleged Rs 40,000 crore sand scam that has taken place under the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu demanded that Reddy respond to his allegation within 48 hours.

“The officials involved in this scam too will have to face the inquiry and they will be punished if found guilty,” Naidu asserted, while delivering a PowerPoint presentation at the TDP’s headquarters in Mangalagiri on how sand was allegedly looted in the past four years.

According to the former chief minister, even the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court were disregarded.

He noted that at least 40 lakh people depend on the construction sector, which requires sand as one of the raw materials, and claimed that he had implemented a free “sand policy” during TDP’s former time in power in the state.

Naidu alleged that Reddy withdrew TDP’s sand policy as soon as he became the CM.

The principal opposition leader also went on to lambast the YSRCP regime saying not even a single irrigation project was being maintained properly.

Alleging that there has been large-scale irregularities in preparing the electoral rolls and that many voters have been removed from it, Naidu said he would pay a visit to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 28 to seek an inquiry into it.