Will Revanth attend AICC protest against Adani in Delhi, while openly welcoming group in Telangana?

The AICC had called for a nationwide protest on Thursday (August 22) asking the Congress Chief Ministers to join the protest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 August 2024, 11:49 PM

Hyderabad: “Running with the hare and hunting with the hounds”. This axiom aptly sums up the attitude of the Congress in respect of Adani issue in Telangana.

While the All India Congress Committee (AICC) called for a nationwide protest demanding a probe into Adani affairs after the sensational expose by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg, the Congress government in Telangana, is however, welcoming the Adani group with open arms.

But his Cabinet colleague and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu did not mince words in saying that the Telangana Government would welcome Adani group’s investments.

Replying to a query at a news conference on what was the status of Rs 12,400 crore investment plans in Telangana in the backdrop of AICC’s call for a protest against the Adani group, Sridhar Babu gave an unequivocal answer that the Government was clear and focused on welcoming anyone who is investing in the State.

However, the Minister left it a bit vague when he said the Congress would also value the “party’s philosophy and ideology, we will definitely be aligning with the party. But interests of the State are more important”, Sridhar Babu asserted.

But the real question remains still unanswered. Whether Revanth Reddy would attend the AICC protest in Delhi? We may have to wait to get the answer to this million-dollar question.